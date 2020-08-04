Carolyn Sue Simmons was born on June 15, 1950, to Frank and Mina Simmons at their rural home in Stockton. She passed away on Tuesday, July 28, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
Carolyn attended Stockton Elementary School until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bought the family farm. The family then moved to Fair Play, where she graduated from Fair Play High School.
She started her working career at the Aldrich MFA, keeping the books as a clerk until it closed. She worked at several factory jobs in Stockton, then at Tracker in Bolivar until it closed.
She then entered Citizen Memorial Hospital Homemaker Plus. She loved her older clients long after retiring — often sharing a candy and a long visit — just because she could.
Carolyn loved her flowers, pets, quilting and embroidery, but most of all, the great peanut clusters at Christmas.
Survivors include her brother James and wife Allene; sister Loretta and husband Virgil Jones; sister Peggy; and brother Francis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mina Simmons; six half-brothers, Kenneth, Bill, Jim, Charles, Harry Lee and Joe; and two half-sisters, Josephine and Bobbie.
A visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, with funeral following at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow services in Lindley Prairie Cemetery, Stockton.