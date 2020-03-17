Carel Dean Schell-Craft-Wallace, 98, passed away Saturday, March 14, at home in Cleveland, Missouri, surrounded by loved ones.
Carel Dean was born July 16, 1921, in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, the third daughter of Henry Daniel Schell and Minnie Bell Patterson.
She married Loren Craft and together they raised nine children.
After Loren’s death she later married Robert Lee Wallace, Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Dale Craft of Platte City and Darrell Duwayne Craft of Parkville; three daughters, Lenora Annabelle Dill of North Kansas City and Vivian Jean Foote-Jones of Dadeville and Lynda Faye Sturdevant of Cleveland; along with 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 56 great-great-grandchildren.
Carel Dean is preceded in death by her father and mother; Henry and Minnie Schell; her two sisters, Aubry Scantlin and Ollie Abercrombie; husbands Loren Craft and Robert Wallace, Sr.; two sons, Leslie Howard Craft and Richard Danny Craft; two daughters, Carol Elizabeth Mayfield-Hacklethorn and Bertha Sartain-Lizotte; two grandchildren, Christopher Allen Dill and Jared Matthew Sturdevant; three great-grandchildren, Cory John Daehler, Christopher Lynn Dill and Cory Adam Hoeffner.
Visitation is at 1 p.m., with services to follow at 1:30 p.m, Saturday March 21, 2020 at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Burial following services in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.