Calvin Patrick Griffin “Pat”, 80, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 3, in Lacanto, Florida. He was born May 2, 1939 in Salinas, California, to the late Clifton and Blanche (Dunham) Griffin.
Mr. Griffin was a retired New Jersey Estate Manager for the late King Hassan II of Morocco, and served our country in the United States Navy.
Pat enjoyed auctions, gun shows, flea markets, Civil War history and road trips to see his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Janice Griffin; four children, Justine and husband Brian Kinch, Deborah Daniel, Jerome and wife Linda Griffin and Theodore E. Michalski II; grandchildren, Melissa Kinch, David and wife Chrissi Daniel, Caleb and wife Emily Griffin, Linley and husband Tyler White, Theodore E. Michalski III and Zabrina Michalski; four great grandchildren, Felicity Pierce, Adelaide Griffin, Boone White and Iris Griffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton Leroy Griffin, and daughter-in-law Kristina Michalski.
The family received friends on Sunday, March 7, at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River, Florida.
Burial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Fair Play.