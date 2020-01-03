Betty Lou (Crutcher) Oldham was born to Lucian and Gertie Crutcher on July 25, 1926, and she was called to her heavenly Father on Dec. 29, 2019. Betty was 93-years-old and the youngest of six children.
She married the love of her life, J. Bob Oldham, on May 3, 1946. They enjoyed 73 happily married years. To this union two children were born, Gary Lynn and Nancy Diane. She was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. Mom was an influential woman in her children’s lives.
As a team, the Oldhams worked together on farms in Cedar and Dade Counties. They enjoyed raising cattle and farming until they retired and moved to Greenfield, then later to Stockton, to be closer to their daughter.
Betty worked many years at the Dade County nursing home as activity director and social director.
Betty dearly loved her Lord and attended the Mt. Olive Christian Church. In their young marriage, Betty and Bob were baptized together in Greenfield.
Survivors include her devoted husband, J. Bob Oldham; daughter Nancy Divine and Ron; grandchildren J. Brock Divine and Amanda, Brandy Divine Yarnell, Bruce and Christine Oldham Jones and Dustin and Robert Oldham.
Great-grandchildren are Cole Johnson, Maddox McNamara, Cate and Avery Divine.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son Gary; siblings Pearl Morrison, Edward “Buster” Crutcher, Gertrude Barrow, Floyd Crutcher and Evelyn Whitley.
Mom will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and their families. She also will be missed by neighbors, friends and staff at Stockton Nursing Home who gave her loving & excellent care.
Services will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Stockton Christian Church, with services to follow at 10 a.m. Burial following services in Greenfield Cemetery.