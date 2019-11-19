Betty Lou (Hickman) Grainger

April 2, 1928-Nov. 13, 2019
Betty Lou Grainger, 91, Blue Springs, passed away Nov. 13, 2019 at her home.
Betty was born April 2, 1928 in Stockton, the daughter of William D. and Ella M. Hickman. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1945. She worked in the County Extension Office in Stockton.
Betty married F. Reed Grainger on Oct. 20, 1949. They worked together at their business, Grainger Dry Goods and Clothing Store, in Stockton. They moved to Sedalia when Reed started working for Federal Crop Insurance. Betty continued working in ladies’ clothing stores.
In September of 1972, they moved to Raytown, when Reed began working for the Small Business Administration. Betty continued working in ladies’ wear. When Reed’s health declined, Betty lovingly cared for him in their home with the help of their children until his death in 1994.
Betty moved to Blue Springs in June 1996. She enjoyed her garden and flowers along with being outdoors. She took a great amount of pride when people would stop and admire her work. Betty also enjoyed sewing and crafting. Before her eyesight started to fail, she enjoyed sending people cards for all types of occasions.
When her daughter’s health started to fail, she moved in with her and her husband in order to help and be closer with them. Betty was so much help to Roberta and Brad. They enjoyed her in their home. Her greatest joy in life was her family, which she was very proud of. She enjoyed being with her other children as well who include her son Frank, daughter-in-law Renee and daughter Reeda Walls.
She is also survived by her grandchildren who loved her very much including Heather and Cody Ferguson, Dale and Jason Robinett, Lindsey, Morgan, Kimber and Colin Grainger, Tabitha and Zak Waldron, and Doug Marshall.
Private family services will be held under direction of Royer Funeral Home, Blue Springs.