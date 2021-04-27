Berlyn Elmer Bowen passed away early on the morning of Tuesday, April 20, at Northwood Hills Nursing Home in Humansville. He suffered and fought several heart attacks that eventually caused congestive heart failure which took him away so early.
Berlyn loved to go fishing. There were not many more things that he loved more than being knee-deep in mud, catching catfish on our grandparent’s farm north of Caplinger.
He also loved to tinker with small engines. If something was broken he would take it apart and there would be parts everywhere. He found such great joy in making something work that no one else was able to fix. But more than anything, he loved being a dad. His son Waylon was his reason for being and he beamed with joy when speaking about him and the things they would be able to do.
He leaves behind, in mourning, his mother Lucile Bowen of Stockton; two sisters Linda Wykoff and her husband Aaron of Stockton; Brenda Shanks and husband Mike of Lockwood; Tommy Bowen, and wife Amber of El Dorado Springs; and most precious to him is his son Waylon of the home.
He had numerous nephews and nieces, as well as countless cousins. He also had friends who loved him like family in the Henry family who are very appreciated for their care and love before death and the continued care after his passing.
Berlyn was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Jewell Burns, and Ray and Helen Bowen; his father Merlyn Bowen; as well as his brother Jerry Bowen.
At the request of our beloved, there will be no services, but a spreading of his ashes with close friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be given to help in the care of his son moving forward and left with Bland-Brumback Funeral home in Stockton.