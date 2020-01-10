Anna Lee Myers, age 97, formerly of Jerico Springs, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, in Kansas City, in the presence of her daughter, Lee Ann Boyd; son, Leland Myers; and daughter-in-law, Amanda Myers. She had been residing with Leland and Amanda for some time.
She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on June 19, 1922, to Steve and Sybil Carsel. She was the second oldest of five children; James Carsel, Anna Lee Carsel, Mary Ellen Carsel, Irene Carsel and William Carsel. She and her siblings were raised by their father, Steve Carsel.
On April 9, 1940, she was united in marriage to George D. Myers, Sr. To this union four children were born — George, Cheryl, Lee Ann and Leland.
Anna Lee had several jobs out of the home over the years — J.C. Penny, Russell Stover, Pratt Whitney Aircraft during the war, Nelly Don clothing and O’Sullivan Industries, from which she retired in 1977. She was a member of the Fairview Community Church.
Survivors include three children and their spouses; George and Ginger Myers of Webb City, Jimmy and Lee Ann Boyd of Jerico Springs, and Leland and Amanda Myers of Kansas City; seventeen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; two sisters; two brothers; her husband of 67 years, George Myers; daughter Cheryl Rowena Berry; daughter-in-law Charlotte Brasher Myers; son-in-law Denzil Berry; grandson, Curt Alan Berry; great-grandson Joe A. Boyd; and great-great-granddaughter Tenzleigh Coleman.
Anna Lee always acted like and was always treated as a lady. May she rest in peace.
Graveside services for Anna Lee Myers were held 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Hall Cemetery, Jerico Springs, with Pastor Jared Green officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Steven Berry, Brett Berry, Jeremy Boyd, Riley Boyd, Justin Boyd, Trevor Myers, Tyler Myers and Mitch Todd.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fairview Community Church and left at the funeral home.
