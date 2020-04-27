Anna Lee (Hoerning) Spangler Neal, 84, Bolivar, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, in Springfield.
She was born in Stockton on August 14, 1935, to Delbert and Mabel Hoerning, and lived most of her life there. She attended grade school at Excelsior, a country school, and attended high school In Stockton.
In 1953, she married Romey “Bud” Spangler, and to this union two children were born; daughter Sherry Spangler Davis, and son Tim Lee Spangler.
Anna Lee was a housewife for several years. Later she worked as a waitress, as a clerk in a county office, as a secretary at Collins Law Firm, as a secretary for Amos Construction Company with the building of Stockton Lake and Dam, then as an administrative assistant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Stockton Lake. She retired from the USACE in 1997.
She loved her job and the many longtime friends she made. After retirement, she worked for a while in her sister’s dress shop in Bolivar.
She and Bud loved the outdoors and loved to hunt (mostly turkey and deer), and fish. They loved to go camping and did some traveling over the years. They also square danced for many years.
Even in her seventies, she and Fletcher went dancing a lot — and not many could out dance her.
She also belonged to Independence Quilting Club and made many beautiful quilts.
She loved her grandchildren and she, along with Bud, taught their two grandsons a lot about the outdoors and instilled in them the love of hunting, fishing, shooting and everything that pertained to the outdoors. That passion still lives in them. She was still going hunting for turkey in later years.
In 2009, she married Fletcher Neal of Bolivar, where they lived until her death. With this marriage she gained a stepfamily she loved very much. She also taught step-grandson Zachary how to hunt turkey.
In the last couple of years she and Fletcher acquired a little dog, Hershey. She and Hershey were good buddies and they were missing each other in her last days in the hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Fletcher Neal, of Bolivar; daughter, Sherry Spangler Davis and husband Jim, Peoria, Arizona; granddaughter, Brande Davis Leopoldo and husband Edward, Peoria, Arizona; grandsons, Chad Spangler and wife Jill of Nevada, and Todd Spangler and wife Maranda of Stockton.
Also surviving are four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons, a step-daughter, Dawn Cosby and husband Michael, Rogersville; a step-son, Vincent Neal and wife NiCole, NiCole), Trenton; step-grandson, Zachary Cosby, Oxford, Mississippi; step-granddaughter, Mindy Grant and husband Payne, Springfield; step-grandson, Wyatt Neal, Trenton; step-granddaughter, E'Lisabeth Neal, Trenton; two step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Mabel Hoerning, husband Romey “Bud” Spangler; a son, Tim Spangler; a sister, Betty Clark; and great-grandson, Jack Spangler.
Private family services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. Public graveside services followed the private funeral in Stockton Cemetery.