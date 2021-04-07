Anita Joyce Bridges, 78, of Aldrich, departed this life on Saturday, March 27, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1942 in Stanberry, MO to Marion and Marjorie (Giffin) Stockton.
Anita graduated from Stanberry High School. She was united in marriage to Charles E. Bridges on July 17, 1965 in Stanberry, MO. Anita retired as a furniture upholster.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting and was a fan of the Missouri State University Lady Bears. Anita was loving mother and grandmother, and a good friend to those she knew. She was a member of the Dade County Federated Republic Women, the Missouri Federation of Republican Women, the Arcola Quilting Club, and the CWF Ladies of the Greenfield Christian Church. Anita was a member of the Arcola Lions Club and the Gum Springs Cemetery Board.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Bridges and wife Frederica, and Mitchell Bridges and wife Amy; two brothers, Richard Stockton and wife DeDe, and Galen Stockton and wife Marjorie; three sisters, Nancy Stoll and husband Jerry, Margaret Grace, and Mary Stockton and Alvis Poe; one step-brother-in-law, Bill Campbell; one sister-in-law, Cindy Stockton; four grandchildren, Luigi Bridges, Isabella Bridges, Charles William Major Bridges, and Lucy Bridges; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Marjorie Stockton; her step-mother, Myrtle Stockton; her husband, Charles Bridges; one son, Jarrett Ryan Bridges; two brothers, Donald Stockton and Dale Stockton; one step-brother, Frank Cogdill; and one step-sister, Geraldine Campbell.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 2, in Gum Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at Greenfield Funeral Chapel. Thursday from 12 p.m.–6 p.m. in Greenfield Funeral Chapel. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please be mindful of maintaining a social distance. You are welcome to and, indeed, encouraged to wear face masks to protect yourselves and others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gum Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.