Alma N. Dixon, 90, Independence, passed away at her home Oct. 6, 2019.
Alma was born Nov 18, 1928, in Wagoner, to Charles and Sylvia Barrow.
The following year her family moved to a farm south of Stockton. She went to Prairie Valley Grade School and graduated from Stockton High School.
She married Lester Dixon July 7, 1945, who was home on leave from the U.S. Army. They moved to Independence in 1961. She worked at J. C. Penney’s for 15 years and then performed seasonal work at Internal Revenue Service.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with family. She also was a founding member of Jerico Springs Missionary Baptist Church in 1963.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Survivors include her son, Michael Dixon and fiancé Serena Sparks; daughter Carolyn Kelley and husband Alan; granddaughter Alana McCullough and husband Brian; and great-granddaughter Avery McCullough.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. Formal services will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m.