Aaron was born on July 5, 2001. He passed away in Stockton on Wednesday, April 1.
He was born at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, to Sharla Williams Zitting and Benjamin Zitting.
He was born into a family which loved him dearly. He was incredibly outgoing and found friends wherever he went. He loved his trucks, dirt bikes and the great outdoors. Aaron excelled at everything he put his heart and hands to. He had straight A’s and was at the top of his class in school.
He was a hard working young man. In the last three years, he worked roofing houses, maintained windmills in Oklahoma and Texas, and he worked to erect steel structures with his brother.
At the young age of 18, Aaron also owned his own house and property.
Aaron will be very missed by his family and friends. He brought so much joy to all who knew him.