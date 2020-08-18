July 23, 2001-Aug. 3, 2020
Aaron James Pyle, 19, was born on July 23, 2001 to Ronald Craig Pyle and Tammy Carriker in Bolivar, and went to his heavenly home on August 3, 2020 in Galena, Kansas. Aaron graduated in May from Riverton High School. He had plans of attending college and pursuing a career in photography. He was an honor roll student and achieved academic lettering. He was a manager for the football team, was active in leadership and FFA, competed in archery and enjoyed photography class. He respected and very much loved his peers and his teachers. He often spoke about the impact they made in his life. They will forever be cherished by Aaron's family. Aaron worked at Pizza Hut in Baxter Springs, Kansas. He enjoyed the lake life, video games and his family. He often enjoyed capturing beautiful pictures of the outdoors and nature. He was a very mature young man with great morals and values. He always respected those around him and thought of others before himself. Survivors include Tammy Ray and Frank Ray of the home and Ronald Craig Pyle and Melissa Haslock of Stockton; grandfather John Richey of El Dorado Springs; five sisters, Kimberly Woodcock and husband Tim Woodcock of Sacramento, California, Kristin Wolf of Lamar, Brittany Blanchard and husband Justin Blanchard of Lamar, Ashley Wilson and husband Brock Wilson of Joplin; two brothers, Franklin Ray and wife Danielle Ray of Valley Center, Kansas, and Christopher Ray of Park City, Kansas; eight nephews and nine nieces. He is preceded in death by grandparents; Forest Franklin Pyle, Eulallah Vaugh (Wallen) Pyle, Patricia Richey and Edgar Ray Carriker. Visitation will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Derfelts Chapel in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday Aug. 13, at Christpoint Church in Galena, Kansas.
Pallbearers are Franklin Ray, Christopher Ray, Brock Wilson, Danny Woody, Lance Carriker and Stacy Broksieck. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Conder, Russ Ferguson, Will Mallatt, Aidan Wolf, Kolten Pyle, Joel Tressler and Darryl Jones.
Monetary donations can be made in memory of Aaron to the youth ministry program at www.christpoint.net.
Online condolences can be made www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.