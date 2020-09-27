The rest of the days during the Cattlemen’s Youth Industry tour were focused on cattle reproduction and different incomes for farmers.
On the cattle reproduction side of things, we toured Show Me Genetics and then later in the evening had an artificial insemination clinic at Gilbert Farms.
Show Me Genetics was awesome. We were able to learn how the bull semen was collected, tested, stored and everything about ensuring biosecurity at their farm. What was even better was it was my second time touring Show Me Genetics. I went previously with the Missouri Agribusiness Academy.
At Gilbert Farms we were able to eat dinner, play pool and dance, but this was not my favorite part of the night. We got to learn about AI-ing. We personally AI our show heifers to get better genetics since we want to have show calves for next year. AI is something I know a bit about since I took Vet Science in 4-H.
One of the things we did at Gilbert Farms was practice AIing. Mrs. Gilbert had a heifers reproductive tract that we were all able to practice on. Actually seeing what you are doing when you AI really helps put things into perspective.
The other topic of the tour was different income avenues. We went down to Farmers Market of the Ozarks and toured the different booths and talked with the farmers. I personally talked to a few of the bee-keepers since my brother is wanting to start his own bee hives. All of the farmers were really nice and very grateful for the opportunity to be at the Farmers Market. If you are ever in the area, I encourage you to go.
Another place we toured which was focused on other income was Hope Springs Farm. It was a cattle farm and a wedding venue. Since farmhouse decoration and wedding are very popular right now, they used an old barn and renovated it a bit (while keeping mostly the original wood) and turned it into a wedding venue. It was stunning out there.
They also had a house set up for the bride to get ready in and built a cabin for the groom and his entourage. Other than the barn, there was another venue where you could get married in front of a large cliff like area. It was beautiful there. If you are wanting to get married out in the country, I would definitely talk with the amazing folks at Hope Springs Farms.
This was everything we toured on the Cattlemen’s Youth Industry tour. It was a lot of fun and I cannot wait to go again next year.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.