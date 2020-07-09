We are proud to present the 2020 Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair Royalty.
These ladies participated in interviews on Thursday, June 25. They submitted an application and outlined their participation in 4-H Club and FFA. The judges were impressed with the girls’ maturity and awareness of agriculture. These bright young minds serve as role models to all those who exhibit during the fair.
Coronation will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the show arena. The community is welcome to attend the event and support the fair.
Junior princess candidate is Maddix Robinson, daughter of Joe Robison, representing the West Union 4-H Club. Princess candidate Makena Robison, daughter of Joe Robison, representing the West Union 4H Club.
Queen candidates are Kraysen Leonard, daughter of Todd and Michele Leonard, representing the El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter. She is a senior in high school and has been active in FFA and the 4-H Club since she was 10 years old.
Rebekah Lee Log, daughter of Ruth Long, representing the Sticker Seekers 4H Club. She has held every office in her 4-H Club and enjoys helping young exhibitors get started in the 4-H Club.
Sydney Barger, daughter of Mike and Shelly Barger, representing the Cherry Valley 4H Club. Sydney has remained active in the 4-H Club and FFA through high school, serving on the county council the last year.
KayLynne McCullick, daughter of Mike and Chastity McCullick, representing the Cherry Valley 4-H Club. KayLynne serves as club president and wants to get your students more involved in agriculture through showing livestock.
Congratulations to the 2020 Royalty Court.
