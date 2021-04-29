Dear Editor,
I am Ernie Rucker and now I am with the Silver Hair Legislature. I will work on senior issues on legislative bills. The SHL will support to amend, approve or abort different bills the Missouri Senate will deal with. I will only work on the senate side. For any questions or if you need help, please call me at (417) 955-3380. I will cover five counties of Bates, Cedar, Hickory, St. Claire and Vernon counties.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
