Stockton welcomes new postmaster
With decades of experience on his resume, Jason Oursbourn knows more than a thing or two about the ins and outs of a post office.
Oursbourn, who lives just north of Springfield, has now taken on the role as Stockton’s postmaster.
The title previously belonged to Nadine Cooper, who served as Stockton’s postmaster from 2014 to the very last stretch of the decade. Cooper marked her final day on the job after a 34-year career on Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Not too long after Cooper’s retirement, Oursbourn’s first official day in Stockton’s Post Office was Monday, Jan. 27.
Oursbourn said he began his career with the United States Postal Service in 1997, starting out as a clerk at Springfield’s main distribution center for 14 months. After that, he spent six and a half years in USPS vehicle maintenance.
“Then, I became a supervisor at Springfield’s Glendale station, and then went to Everton as the postmaster,” Oursbourn said. “And then went to Bolivar as the supervisor, and I’ve done the Bolivar’s supervisory, and I’ve done what’s called OIS — officer in charge — I did that for two and a half years at Bolivar.”
Oursbourn said while he’s not from Stockton, he’s excited to be here.
“Mostly, I’ve came through when I was fishing at the lake,” Oursbourn said, smiling. “So that’s always a great bonus, obviously, having the lake close, and I know a lot of people either lived here, grew up here, farmed here, or are visiting for the lake, and obviously, it’s a big draw and attraction.”
He said he’s looking forward to getting to know and learn about the community.
“Every small town has a lot to learn,” he said. “I’m just really looking forward to getting to know people as they come in and meeting with local businesses and trying to help people out as best I can.”
