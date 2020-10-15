Dear Editor,
I’ve been asked my thoughts about Amendment 3, the ballot proposal dealing with how state legislative districts are determined after the 2020 census. My response is always “Yes, I strongly support it.”
Why? Because it will protect our right as a rural county to be part of a compact local legislative district where our state representative and senator live nearby and know us. The amendment also addresses other legislative reforms, but the primary focus is to keep our district compact and local.
If Amendment 3 does not pass, a single “expert” will determine districts that supposedly would be more “competitive.” But that would mean drawing lines that reach far away. A yes vote would retain the non-partisan commission (though not perfect) to draw lines based primarily upon keeping districts “compact” — meaning local, close. So, our state representatives would live nearby, know us, and represent our values.
Yes, I encourage a yes vote on Amendment 3 for compact districts and local representation.
Brian Hammons
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.