10 years as chief

On Saturday, Feb. 15, I realized I have been the appointed police chief for the city of El Dorado Springs Police Department for ten years. Like all people, I began to think back and wonder why I took on such a seemingly impossible and daunting task. Quickly, I realized that was way too hard to think about and in some cases depressing. So, I did the next best thing and looked at what blessings I have seen the department receive during that time from the Department of Defense Logistics Agency — which is a program allowing law enforcement agencies to obtained equipment and supplies to be used in law enforcement operations. These items come with little to no cost to the agencies depending on the location of the item. I also looked at what made a difference in our community. So here are just a few blessings:
•In March of 2011, we installed the Enhanced 911 system for the City of El Dorado Springs. It is the first and still the only Enhanced 911 System in Cedar County. This has saved many lives and much property from harm by aiding in a shorter response time.
•In June of 2011, the department added ten Glock Model 22 .40 caliber S and W duty sidearms on a gun-for-gun trade in special. This allowed the officers to have a newer firearm for the cost of shipping and new holsters.
•In February of 2012, three night vision goggles from the DOD program were added to the department free of charge. This gives officers access to equipment need to conduct night time search operations.
•In September of 2012, we became a host site for the Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take-back program at the police department to dispose of unused prescription medications in our community.
•In October of 2012, we added a red 2007 Chevrolet 1500 Extended cab 4four-wheel-drive pick-up-truck to our fleet. This is the first police four-wheel-drive truck for the department. It is primarily used by animal control/code enforcement officer and as a backup police patrol vehicle.
•In October of 2012, six computers were received from the DOD program. These computers replaced our aging equipment and were free of charge.
•In January of 2013, all officers were issued body cameras.
•In April of 2013, a 1992 AM General M998 HMMWV utility vehicle was received from the DOD program. This vehicle is used during bad weather and is used to patrol areas of rough terrain. It is the second 4x4 vehicle used by the department. It was free of charge.
•In June of 2013, six M-16 (new in box) and three M-14 service rifles were received from the DOD program. These rifles are the first patrol rifles issued to the officers and were free of charge with the department covering shipping costs only.
•In July of 2013, a Kawasaki Mule side-by-side utility vehicle was received from the DOD program free of charge. The department spent approximately $500.00 in repairs to get it running. This is used to patrol the picnic area and is used for special events.
•In July of 2015, the department received mobile and hand-held radios, desks, light bars and other miscellaneous equipment donated from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. These items had an estimated value of several thousand dollars.
•In February of 2016, a 2016 Ford Interceptor utility patrol vehicle was added to our fleet. The first SUV patrol vehicle for the department.
•In December of 2018, eight tasers were received from the DOD program free of charge. The department purchased batteries and cartridges. This allowed each officer in the department to be issued a taser, which provides a less-lethal option to officers when encountering a violent subject.
•In April of 2019, two small storage containers were received from the DOD program. The only cost to the department was the shipping cost.
•In November of 2019, we added a 2019 Ford F-150 Patrol Truck to our fleet. This is the first primary patrol truck in the department.
My goals for the next 5 to 10 years are adjustable as I understand the revenue for the City of El Dorado Springs is limited. So, let us call it a wish list. In the next 5-10 years, I would like to see:
•Upgraded E-911 equipment.
•The addition of two ballistic shields and ten ballistic helmets
•All communications officers sent to a 40-hour national certification training
•The addition of a full-time records clerk
•The addition of two 20-40 foot storage containers for emergency management and evidence storage.
•A new animal control vehicle.
•Basic equipment replacement as service life is reached. This includes patrol vehicles, radios, antennas, computers, and other vital equipment.
•An eighth full-time police officer.
•More training with surrounding agencies.
•The training of my replacement.
During my time as the police chief, I have seen hardships with the loss of law enforcement and fire department personnel. I have seen the resilience of our officers, firefighters and other first-responders who continue to serve the community with an unwavering spirit of commitment. I am very blessed to be a small part of the El Dorado Springs Police Department. The community is very blessed with having officers with longevity who serve in the department. These officers work many times short staffed while working more than 5000 calls for service a year. These calls for service include investigations such as homicides, child sex crimes, rapes, child abuse, domestic assaults, assaults, robberies, burglaries, stealing, drug crimes, motor vehicle crashes, warrant arrests, animal control, check wellbeing, death notifications and assisting other agencies. These officers inspire me with their selfless service and dedication. It is very humbling, not only during the holidays but throughout the year, the citizens of our community reaching out to show their support for law enforcement, fire department member and first-responders. I will continue to do my very best for God, country and my community as I have sworn an oath to do. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of being the Chief of Police for the El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Respectfully,
Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police
