Two athletes from El Dorado Christian School won top honors at the 2020 junior high MOKAN Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The awards were presented at Overland Christian School in Overland Park, Kansas, to players throughout the JH MOKAN Conference.
ECS JH boy’s coach Mr. Steve Altheide stated, “I’m so proud of Jude, Jason and the entire JH boys’ team … they worked hard all season.”
Steuck, Reasoner and Johnson Bring Home MOKAN Junior High Awards (bold)
Coach Craig Johnson, the El Dorado Christian School junior high girls’ basketball coach, had nothing but praise for his 2019-2020 JH Lady Buffalo’s basketball team. Three of his players earned 1st and 2nd All Tournament awards at the 2020 MOKAN JH Tournament at Overland Christian School in Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Coach Johnson said of his girls, “Breann, Christian and Nellie, rebounded down low, McKenzie, Madison, and Brooklyn hustled/blocked on defense. Rowan and Sophia, continued to drive down the court every single game, no matter the competition. All my players gave 110% while displaying a Christian attitude. I’m really proud of them.”
The Lady Buffalo's end their season with a 10-6 record.
Manager Bennett Johnson, and JV teammate/JH stats recorder, Olivia Bryson, not only encouraged her teammates, but also was a mentor to each of the players throughout the season.
