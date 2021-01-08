At left, Eric Prentice, owner/operator of Simple Simon’s Pizza, Stockton, shares of moment of holiday cheer as he presents an enormous Christmas stocking full of goodies to raffle winner Jesse Chance of Fair Play.
Prentice gives away a six-foot Christmas stocking full of gifts every year as a way to engage with the community and have fun with customers while giving back to the community during the holidays.
