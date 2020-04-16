Farmers, ranchers and other U.S. Department of Agriculture customers in Missouri can work remotely with USDA’s natural resources conservation service through the Conservation Client Gateway — a secure web portal.
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, CCG is a great option for agricultural producers to work with NRCS, whether they are operating as individuals or authorized members of business entities.
Customers can track NRCS payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance and electronically sign documents through the online tool at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/cgate/.
To access CCG, customers need a USDA e-authentication account linked with their active USDA Customer Business Partner record containing a valid email address. If you have active NRCS and Farm Service Agency files, you likely already have a CBP record on file.
If you need to create a CBP record, need to update your primary email address or have questions, please call your local FSA office.
Accessing Conservation Client Gateway
Once you confirm you have a valid, active USDA CBP record, you can create a CCG login through the “Get Started” link at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/cgate/. The process will ask you identity-proofing security questions, create your account and link your account to your CBP record.
Customer Support
If customer support is needed during account creation, login or in the use of CCG please, contact the client gateway NRCS service desk at (970) 372-4200 https://usdafpacbc.service-now.com/ServiceDesk/.
USDA service centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with NRCS, FSA, or any other service center agency are required to call their local service center to schedule a phone appointment.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
