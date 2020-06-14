In observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the month of May, local business owner and veteran supporter Woody Kahl opted to use the increased area tourist traffic to benefit local veteran’s organizations.
Kahl’s business, Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, offered to contribute a portion of each lunch and beverage sale made during May to three area veteran organizations. Also featured was a matching donation drive where Woody’s Fast Stop matched any donated contribution for area veteran groups dollar-for-dollar.
The month’s efforts yielded $2,300 in donatable funds destined for Stockton’s veteran-based organizations.
On Wednesday, June 3, Kahl presented the fundraiser totals to Amvets Post 116, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5525 and American Legion Trent-Salle Post 230, all of Stockton, respectively.
“It’s just something I have always been driven to do,” Kahl said of his continued contributions to veteran-centered organizations. “We should always be supporting our veterans, all of us. I get a lot out of doing these things and it’s a neat way to recognize their service and give back to something local.”
Kahl also said his passion for all things veteran is dedicated to his late father and is a cause which always has remained dear to him, both personally and professionally.
Woody’s Fast Stop is located at the corner of Mo. 32 and Route J, just east of the Stockton square.
Kahl confirmed additional veteran outreach efforts will follow later in the year and confirmed his business will continue to make regular contributions to area veteran organizations and causes.
(0) comments
