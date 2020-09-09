A woman from Humansville was injured in a single-vehicle wreck near Stockton on Thursday, Sept. 3.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ashley S. Leal, 26, was eastbound in a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee on 1875 Road, six miles northeast of Stockton, at around 2 p.m.
The wreck occurred on private property when Leal ran off the right side of a driveway and struck a tree, the report stated.
Leal suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, according to the report. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The Jeep received extensive damage and was towed by C&H Towing of Collins, the report stated.
Corporal J.E. Henderson investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.