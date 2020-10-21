With Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen Barbara Pate, Brent Wallen and Mark Frieze present, the Stockton board of aldermen met in a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with visitors and new business on its agenda.
The first visitor at the meeting was Mike Bullard, who was requesting a variance on Craig and North Street. Bullard presented packets to the board over the plans, noting a nice family had purchased one of the houses.
“The only problem I see with allowing you to build with not all of the footage, the next person that’s going to come in here says, ‘But, you let him do it, why can’t we?” Pate said. “We’re setting a precedent.”
Bullard said the only way to get to a sewer line was to get some sort of easement. After further discussion, Hamby said he would personally recommend Bullard’s proposal, and city building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson agreed.
“You’re cutting down the square feet, but your house is going to be the same size,” Hamby said. “You’re bringing in tax money, you’re bringing in people.”
Wallen said he was leaning toward the variance because of the easement and the sewer being put into the equation.
“If there was any way, I would say no, but this is the best and most efficient way that we can both figure it out,” Wilson said.
After fleshing out the topic at hand, Wallen made a motion to allow Bullard a lot variance due to the sewer easement. Pate seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.
Up next as a visitor was Crissy Reeder, representing the Stockton Area Chamber of commerce, who asked permission from the aldermen about approving a special Halloween sign to be hung up on a light or utility pole on the square.
“The initial reason why I’m here is because I have a witch — a wooden witch … and she looks like she has ran into a pole,” Reeder said. “I would like to put her on the light pole closest to the Cedar County Republican and look like she has ran into the pole, and then put a sign under her that says, ‘No texting and flying.’”
Reeder noted the witch and accompanying sign would only be set up for the Halloween season, given its festive theme; she said she and Miles Brite, CCR editor, would be responsible for putting the sign up and taking it down.
Stockton city clerk Vanessa Harper asked if this would violate an existing city ordinance. A response showed the ordinance says there shall be no sign advertising a garage sale, rummage sale, commercial activity or venture in the square.
City attorney Peter Lee said allowing the sign to be set up would set a precedent for others to put signs up, as well.
“What we have is maybe next year, three or four of the other insurance companies wanting to do something like that,” Lee said in making a hypothetical example, adding it can lead to the square to be too cluttered.
Pate asked to clarify if there would be no insurance brand on the witch and sign, to which Reeder responded in the affirmative.
Lee said as long as the sign would be set up past Davis, Church, Jackson and High Street, there would be no problem.
Reeder said she would be okay with putting the sign up on the aforementioned streets because just having the sign up for safety awareness was her main concern.
OLD BUSINESS
During the mayor and council appointments portion of the meeting, Pate made a motion to retain the people in their current positions as per the mayor’s request. The motion was approved unanimously. Frieze made a motion to keep Vanessa Harper as the Stockton city clerk, and the motion was approved unanimously.
The board then moved to approving a truck purchase for Wilson to use for his work and other places as needed. Pate made a motion for the city to buy a Dodge pickup truck for the price of $23,231, and the motion was approved unanimously.
After the truck purchase was approved, the board went into determining whether to close out the art council checking account.
“This is something that the mayor has asked me off and on because he looks at our bank statements each month, and it is a good question,” Harper said. “We currently have $200 that’s sitting in a checking account that belongs to the art council.”
Harper said she had spoken to Stockton’s previous mayor Mary Norell, and Norell had contacted her because “they were wanting to get strips along the wall, and they were wanting to get the lights that were in the conference room.”
Harper said she explained to Norell the council was not sure the council wanted to take the strips off the wall; Norell asked if the city could buy them from the council, Harper said.
“The strips and the lights were purchased with grant money, so it didn’t come out of taxpayer money or city funds,” Harper said. “So this money that’s sitting there is what is left over from grant money … So I guess my question is, do you all want to give her the $200, close that account out and then look up how much they paid for the strips, and then the city pay them back for that?”
Pate made a motion that the city close out the checking account and give the money to the art council, research and find out how much they paid for the strips and pay them for the strips so they will belong to the city; they are to replace the lights at their expense, as well. The motion was approved unanimously.
Park board president Teresa Burns spoke to the board, pointing out there have been issues at the park’s pavilion during the last couple of events. Burns said the park board had discussed the issues in their last meeting, and she also had a discussion with public works administrator Raymond Heryford.
“Going forward, what we’re going to do is on the form that the customer [or] the vendor fills out to use the pavilion of the park — there’s all the instructions of what they want, whether they want electricity or lights … when they do that, Vanessa’s going to give that to Raymond, Raymond’s going to make sure it gets done, and he’s going to have whoever the employee is handling that sign off on that and give it back to Vanessa, and we’re going to review it in park board meetings and also keep better track of who’s coming and going in the park for future use, and to make sure things get completed,” Burns said.
Pate made a motion that the city change the forms that people fill out to use the pavilion in the park as Burns said to where they can have somebody be responsible for making sure electricity is turned on and everything is done properly. The motion was approved unanimously.
SCHEDULED BUSINESS
In scheduled business, Pate made a motion to refuse all cleaning bids; the motion was approved unanimously.
The board also voted to approve a lease for a mini excavator at $7,000 for 250 hours and a skid steer for $6,500 for 250 hours. Frieze made the motion, and the motion was approved unanimously.
The board then spoke about approving a resolution to sell city property at Black Walnut Street and Mo. 32.
Pate asked if Dollar General had done any more down there, to which Wilson responded by saying they had surveyed the property.
Pate made a motion that the city clerk and the mayor sign the city resolution for the sale of the property in the park. The motion was approved unanimously.
The aldermen also met in closed session to discuss personnel, litigation or real estate according to 610.021 (1)(2)(3) RSMo.
