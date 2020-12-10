WINGS Refuge, a non-profit, faith-based organization offering help and resources to women and children who are victims of domestic violence, held their end-of-year fundraiser at The Venue in Stockton on Thursday, Dec. 3, featuring a purse auction and fashion show.
Edina McGinnis, president of the WINGS Refuge board, said that like any other entity, the pandemic has had its effects on the organization.
“I think that it’s affected all of us,” McGinnis said. “But for us, as far as the purse auction goes, of course there are several things that we have to do differently.”
Wearing gloves when looking at the auctioned purses was a requirement, McGinnis said, as well as social distancing and hand sanitizing stations in The Venue for the night’s event — an event which she called WING Refuge’s “big event” of the year.
“As far as the program, it has changed a little bit,” McGinnis said. “We’re not housing as many women as we normally would to kind of keep [away] the possibility of COVID happening and there being a big outbreak.”
Speaking on the fundraiser, the purses from the auction are donated by “all kinds of people,” McGinnis said.
“I had some brought in by my sister who lives in Columbus, Ohio — she shipped them out to me,” McGinnis said. “Mrs. Jo Collins, she was the prior president, she brings some in from Las Vegas a lot of times. Just from all over. Any friends or family that board members have, we hit them up for purses.”
The funds raised from the auction go directly into the WINGS Refuge program itself, McGinnis said.
“We have an account just for all of the program’s needs,” she said. “The electricity bill, the water bill, all of those have-to’s.”
There is also an account for the WINGS Refuge program administrator, who uses this for personal needs for women, such as costs for driver’s licenses and birth certificates, “because when you’re living in a crisis, those things get lost a lot.”
WINGS Refuge is important for the community, McGinnis said, because the organization does more than “just Cedar County.”
“It’s really good for many communities, because a lot of times it’s better to get the women out of the area that they are in and bring them to a totally different area so they can’t be found,” she said.
Additionally, McGinnis said WINGS Refuge does more than simply house women and children; they do outreaches all the time and help women with food, making sure “any woman who calls” is helped and gets where she needs to be.
WINGS Refuge also has two thrift stores — The Treasure Hunt in El Dorado Springs and Unique Boutique in Osceola — which also help fund the program, as well as help the community for people who are in need of cost-effective clothing.
Outside of the purse auction, another factor that helps WINGS Refuge is having monthly donors, McGinnis said.
“Because then we know a little bit better what money we have coming in each month, and that really helps a lot because then we can budget,” she said.
Additionally, items such as toiletries or people volunteering at one of WING Refuge’s thrift stores is welcome, as well.
