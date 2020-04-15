Raymond and Shirley Wimsatt, Stockton, celebrated 49 years of marriage Wednesday, April 1.
The Wimsatts are longtime residents of Stockton and are currently enjoying retirement by staying busy with family, completing numerous home projects and participating in regular events at Lake Stockton Elks Lodge, several area veteran-based organizations and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton.
Together the couple has three children; Patrick Wimsatt of Stockton, Chris Wimsatt of Charleston, South Carolina, and Vanessa Wimsatt Gray of Bolivar.
The Wimsatts are the proud grandparents of 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Greetings and congratulatory message are encouraged and can be mailed to the family at 1030 S. Highway J, Stockton, MO 65785.
