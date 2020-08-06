The white bass have been active recently and many anglers are after them, including George Harris, Springfield.
Harris is in his element this month because the whites are hitting. He fishes for the whites by watching for places where the fish are chasing shad. When he finds action in the water, he throws a silver spoon into the feeding whites and the fun starts.
Recently, while fishing for walleye early in the morning, Harris saw the water churning in a cove and knew the whites were on a feeding frenzy.
"I sped into the cove and cast a spoon,” Harris said. “I caught seven whites before they moved. It was fast action and what I had been waiting for."
Harris and friend, Carl Thomas, Kansas City, were fishing for white bass on Pomme de Terre and Stockton for years before Harris moved to Springfield, but when the white bass start to hit, they get together for some great fishing on Stockton lake.
"We used to fish Table Rock when the whites were hitting shad about this time of the year,” Harris said. “The fast action when you find a school of white bass is about as good as it gets. For years I have caught a lot of whites in Martin's Cove on the Pomme. My old friend Thomas and I would catch what seemed like a ton of whites every August."
Harris sometimes uses a "speck rig" for schooling white bass. He ties his fishing line to one terminal of a three-way swivel then attaches leaders of different lengths to each of the other swivel terminals and ties white jigs to both. When a bass hits one jig, he sets the hook, but does not reel in. Chances are another fish will hit the second jig. Fighting two whites at once isn't as difficult as it may seem, because they usually pull against each other instead of against your rod.
Fishing for white bass can get addictive as, Tom Harper knows.
Harper remembers when he fished Pomme de Terre before the white bass were put in, and in just a few years there were limits of fish caught over the lake in a few hours.
“They kept anglers busy around this time of the year," Harper said.
Harper also fishes for whites on Stockton Lake, where he has taken a lot of white bass.
“When the white bass are feeding and you find out just where, the action can be fast and furious,” Harper said. “The whites are not only fun to catch and give you all the action you want, they also make for some good eating. Next time out, I want to take my two boys along so they can see just how much fun it can be when you run into a school of feeding white bass.”
Fishing reports this week show the white bass are hitting early in the morning and late in the afternoon on most of the state's big impoundments.
Using spoons, jigs or roadrunners are producing limits of whites showing up at local marinas.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a particiapnt and journalist. His column appears weekly
