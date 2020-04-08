At the beginning of the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, April 6, one member of the public took her chance during the public forum to voice a concern to the council.
“My concern is utilities,” the woman, who is an El Dorado Springs resident, said. “My husband works at Sonic, and we bank on his check on the fifth to pay our utility bills.”
The woman said that unfortunately, her husband’s hours at work have been cut due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and several other employees are in the same position to the point where “they’re not going to make ends meet.”
The woman said she had been told to call West Central Missouri Community Action Agency for assistance, but she and others have already used an $800 pay-off “to get through the winter.”
“Is there any way, shape or form we can come up with a plan — at least for a break during the coronavirus — for disconnects?” she asked the council.
El Dorado Springs mayor Cory Gayman told the woman the council had an item planned on their agenda to address that situation; soon later in the evening, El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers presented a resolution to approve a utility deferment program.
Rogers noted with Missouri’s state of emergency and the statewide stay-at-home order, individuals have been directly affected by unemployment or a reduced number of hours at work. Because of this, the city was looking at types of programs which would allow not for the total forgiveness of utility bills, but at least for the deferment of payment so individuals affected by COVID-19 can have time to recoup after a sudden unemployment or reduction of work hours.
“We work with West Central [Community Action Agency] every month, and they have the an assistance program for people, and basically what they do is, if you pay your water, sewer or trash bill with the city, you take your receipt and you go over there, and they will help with your electric bill if you meet their requirements,” Rogers said.
If individuals have experienced a loss of job or reduced hours since Sunday, March 1, they will be eligible to apply for the city’s utility deferment program, Rogers said. The individuals will need to go to West Central to see if West Central can assist them, and if West Central indicates they are willing to help the individuals, the individuals will be eligible to apply for the city’s utility deferment program.
“We’re trying to encourage everybody to pay what they can,” Rogers said. “If they really can’t pay their water, sewer and trash, they’ve had a job loss, they need that — we will tell West Central we’re going to defer their water, sewer and trash bill if they will assist them with the electric.”
If a situation happens to where WCCAA cannot help an individual, “as long as they have met those other criteria, we can still defer their electric also, but we’re starting out to see if West Central can help them with their electric,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the program is subject to change, but the recommended change means if the April billing cycle is deferred, approved individuals will then have two months to pay back what is owed during April.
“Now if we do this again next month for May — do a deferment, then there’s two months of deferment, then they will have four months to pay back those two months,” Rogers said. “We want to stress this is not a forgiveness of the debt of bills or utilities, and we do encourage everybody to pay what they can.”
Rogers said affected businesses in town which hold a current city merchant license also would be eligible for the deferment, but businesses also are encouraged to pay what they can pay.
All council members — except Jimmy Luster, who was absent from the session — approved the utility deferment program.
