The morning of Wednesday, Oct. 21, saw something a little unusual just east of the Stockton square on Mo. 32.
Heading westbound, a speeding red Chevrolet Blazer passed the easternmost entrance/exit to Woody’s Fast Stop, drove into the grass in front of the convenience store’s fuel pump stations, struck the western entryway and went airborne.
The vehicle landed upright in the store’s parking lot, then proceeded to travel northbound on Route J.
The high-flying action was captured by the surveillance system at the local convenience store, as witnessed in the submitted frames seen here.
