I always name the steers I feed.
Some folks may find this a bit disconcerting.
They might even be repulsed by dinner table discussion of how tasty Rosie turned out. But, this is exactly what we talked about one evening after butchering a maverick Jersey heifer my brother had dubbed “Runaround Rose.” Fattened on grain like any beef breed animal, Rosie gave us some of the sweetest hamburger, steaks and roasts imaginable.
This was some years ago, and I have not raised beef for the freezer every year since. For several years, we bought sections of grass-fed beef from other producers, lamenting the dearth of tender steaks with every one of them.
The past three years I have fed and finished my own, buying calves in the 400-500 range and finishing them at around 1,100 pounds. This has proven the end of tough steaks.
Every one of those calves had a name. The first pair — an Angus heifer and steer — I dubbed Jack and Diane, as in the John Mellencamp song. I sold Diane and we ate Jack. He would have graded choice, if not better.
The next pair came from Bonebrake Herefords in Springfield. I called them Brooks and Dunn, like the country music duo. They turned out tender and tasty, too, but I don’t recall which we sold and which we ate.
The beef in the freezer now also came from Bonebrake Farms. I named them Frank and Jesse, like Zerelda James’ outlaw boys. They fattened out even better than the first two — not quite so fat, but every bit as tender, finished on higher protein feed.
About as month ago I got a couple more Bonebrake outlaws. I reckoned I could call them this for the way they headed for the high country right out of the trailer. Not really taken with my grandson’s suggestion of “Shrek and Donkey,” I’ve named them Butch and Sundance, though I am not sure which is Paul Newman and which is Robert Redford. I am counting on the same “choice” results with this pair. As with the previous four, Bonebrake herd manager James Henderson says I can promote them as “certified Hereford,” but I’ve not had to do much promotion to sell sides of beef.
Though my Hereford steers have names, I have not been sure which is which with any of them. They all look too much alike, and I can never remember who is who, anyway. It doesn’t matter. Their real IDs are their ear tag numbers
The names are just for fun.
My calves don’t actually answer to anything but a bucket of feed. Though wild for a few days, they quickly learned to associate me with a red and white bag of Purina Mills Stocker Grower, and they figured out I will give a them little extra if they stand by the gate and bawl long enough.
It’s not love, but it is close enough. It is not an affair of the heart, but of the rumen. As long as they know who butters their bread, I can move them anywhere, and when the time comes they will jump back into a trailer for their final trip to the processor.
This time next year, then, I’ll be talking about the marbling and tenderness of Butch’s or Sundance’s sirloin strips, and carrying feed to a pair of their cousins with similarly fanciful monikers this will not mean a thing.
It is not about the name, it is about the steak.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.