He’s fluffy, he’s intelligent and he never seems to deny a stranger’s love: these are just some of the positive qualities Cody, a professional therapy dog, brings along to the El Dorado Springs R-II school district when his identification vest is snapped on and he’s trotting past lockers and classrooms.
Cody, a labrador-poodle mix, is new to the district this year. And Tracy Barger — El Dorado Springs Elementary School principal and Cody’s handler — believes the timing couldn’t have worked out better.
“Kids hadn’t been to school in five months,” Barger said. “And I know some were probably anxious with coming back to school because it had been so long … We really think this is the best time he could have came with all of the unknowns.”
Cody’s arrival was a work in process: three years ago, the idea of having a professional therapy dog at the El Dorado Springs R-II school district first came to mind after Barger and other faculty members from the district attended an educational conference, where they viewed a presentation about a professional therapy dog at a school and the ways these dogs can aid students, such as raising student attendance and alleviating stress, Barger said.
Seeing this dog gave the district’s Positive Behavior and Intervention Support committee the idea to bring a therapy dog to the El Do district, Barger said, eventually leading them to approach the district’s superintendent and board of education, where they made a presentation over the need for a therapy dog and were then given permission to submit an application for a dog from CARES Inc., a canine assistant school located in Concordia, Kansas.
Due to logistics and the length of Cody’s training, the school did not receive him for almost three years. But in March of 2020, Barger said she was able to travel to Concordia for a week of training and returned back to El Do with Cody in tow; in that week, Barger and Cody bonded, and now she is rarely out of his sight, she said.
Barger said before she arrived at CARES Inc. to meet Cody, he participated in the school’s training program for a year and three months, where he was “a model student.”
“When we take the vest off, he is just like any other dog,” Barger said. “He knows when the vest is on, he’s working.”
Barger noted summer school this year was a trial-run for Cody because he was taken in by Barger the week before COVID-19 shut down the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“We did have a student this summer — a middle school student — that was having a major meltdown,” Barger said, naming one example. “And the second that [Cody] walked in the room, he was petting him, his meltdown stopped and he was back to class within two minutes.”
And now, as Cody is getting into the swing of things at El Do’s elementary school, his gentle presence is already making an impact.
“He will be able to go into classrooms and have students read to him,” Barger said. “I think he’s going to go into art and be a model … we’re going to help him with some of those struggling readers who don’t like to read out loud because they’re worried about what others think.”
Barger said the school will also use Cody as a bonus for students who earn rewards for good behavior — they will be able to play ball with him and read to him for fifteen minutes.
“The kids are very excited he’s here,” Barger said. “We see lots more smiles in the morning. I really think it’s going to help with our attendance rates because kids want to see him.”
Cody is also positively influencing the school’s staff, as well, Barger noted. Faculty and staff are having to do a lot of things differently this year, and getting to love on Cody “just eases their anxiety a little bit, just with all of the things we’re having to do differently this year.”
“He’s really just part of our school family now,” Barger said.
