I was at dinner the other night with Susan, a close friend. We were at our favorite place. We walked in and went to our usual spot — our own table right by the bar.
It took Josh, our favorite waiter, no time to bring us our favorite drinks. We immediately started catching up on all the events which have taken place since we last saw one another.
If walls could talk, right? Thank goodness they cannot talk because this place shares some of our most intimate and most detailed secrets.
After going back and forth sharing our thoughts on different events which took place, I began sharing with her concerns of this and that about things in my life. Susan looked at me and asked, “How do you define love?”
Taken back, l just stared at her, thinking, “What an odd question” to ask. She continued, “Mel, just think about it for a while. I don’t want to know the Webster dictionary definition, I want to know Melanie’s definition of love?”
I was looking at her, wondering where this was going, conscious there was something for me to learn.
After a few hours, we were leaving to return to her home for the evening. Driving my own vehicle, I determined I would come up with an answer for her by the time we got to her home approximately thirty minutes away.
I know my friend well. I knew she would be asking me if I had my answer to her question. My mind started wondering to my kids, my mom, family, spouse, friends, etcetera. Obviously, I love them, but I knew this was not what she was getting at and wanted me to dig deeper.
Driving my way through the city lights. I begin to realize how much we really overuse the word “love” out of context. For instance, “I love this song,” “I love these chips,” “I love that restaurant,” “I love these shoes.”
The word becomes so common in our everyday vocabulary that so many of us begin taking the meaning away from it and it becomes obsolete. Love — is not this the word you tell your lover, spouse, significant other, parents, children, close friends and pets to express your eternal feelings for them? Is not this the word God uses to sanctify his love for us, setting us apart for his purpose?
I do not want my kids to think I value them equally as a bag of potato chips, candy bar or bottle of wine. It made me question who in my life, do I really, and I mean really, just “love.”
When thinking about it, these individuals are whom I build my life around and who invest in my future. The folks I can celebrate, encourage and are simply important to me in my everyday life. We are connected emotionally. The ones whom I value and care for in a way so deeply which I would give selflessly if it was to help them. They pray for me. I pray for them. I prioritize them in my life, because I love them.
So, at this moment, I made a vow to myself to not overuse or misuse the word any longer. If I love you, and I say those words, I want you to know that I, Melanie Chance loves you.
Excited, I was ready to share with Susan what my definition of the word “love” was. I shared with her my thirty-minute drive and self-reflection I had.
Smiling and her eyes so blue, she spoke so pure to me and the words were powerful, “Mel, now that you know how you define love. You must understand everyone defines love differently. You never get to choose how a person loves you. You do not get to tell them how to love you. You get to watch how they love you, then decide if you want to participate in it. Choose your love wisely.”
It was then when I realized the lesson behind her question. None of us can control the way another person chooses to love us, but everyone has the ability to accept it or walk away.
Melanie Chance, the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant, occasionally contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
