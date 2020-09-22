Ducks Unlimited started in 1937, during the Dust Bowl, when North America’s drought-plagued waterfowl populations plunged to unprecedented lows. Determined to not sit idly by as the continent’s waterfowl seemed to be dwindling beyond recovery, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization which became Ducks Unlimited.
Its mission: waterfowl habitat conservation.
Thanks to more than 80 years of abiding by this single mission, DU now is the world’s largest and most effective waterfowl and wetland conservation organization. DU is able to deliver its mission through a series of partnerships with private individuals, landowners, agencies, scientific communities and other entities.
Albeit beneficial to waterfowl, far more than just birds benefit from DU’s habitat work. Wetlands improve the overall health of the surrounding environment by recharging and purifying ground water, moderating floods and reducing soil erosion.
Wetlands are North America’s most productive ecosystems, providing more than 900 species of wildlife with natural habitat while creating invaluable recreation opportunities for people to enjoy.
Unfortunately, the United States has lost more than half of its original wetlands and tens of thousands of wetland acres continue to be lost at an accelerating rate each year.
For more information on DU’s nationwide outreach or opportunities for communal involvement, locate a DU chapter in your area by visiting ducks.org.
