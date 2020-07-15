Though every county in Missouri has an elected official performing the job duties of a public administrator, most everyday folks do not know much about what the role entails.
Cedar County public administrator Charlotte Haden, who has held the role for six years, weighed in with her take on her years in office as she described the many facets of what a county’s public administrator is tasked with.
In many instances, be it custody, drug abuse, senility, lack of family, the surrendering of parental rights or a medically-ordered situation, all designations and declarations of custody go through the court system before coming to a county’s public administrator for any number of placement or assistive services.
When a subject is deemed a ward of the state, the next usual steps are taken by a county administrator to ensure subjects are properly cared for and receive whatever necessary court-ordered or required care they may need.
Haden takes a more personal approach to every individual case assigned to her, even going so far as referring to wards of the state as “clients” to give every individual a more personalized feeling of service.
“In many ways, my job is almost like being a mother to my clients,” Haden said. “I have always been a caregiver in my family, so this role always has been a good fit for me. So many of these people are troubled, helpless, some have substance abuse problems, have extenuating health problems or maybe they just have no family at all. Taking on a role of caring and finding the proper support for these people is something I am passionate about.”
Haden said much of her job happens far outside the usual 9-5 timeframe people think of when picturing a county government job.
“This is a 24/7 position,” Haden said. “So much of what I do happens on an as-needed or case-by-case basis. When one of my client’s needs me, they can reach me at the office, through email or my cell phone. Weekends, the middle of the night, holidays, none of that matters when it comes to helping people. It’s all just part of it. I’m driven to help every one of my clients and it really keeps me grounded.”
Haden went on to note her role with the county goes far beyond bookkeeping, phone calls and emails, too. According to Haden, in her years as the county’s administrator, she has cultivated relationships with almost every kind of specialized care facility in the state, as well as attends annual conferences and training to stay current with statutes and ongoing changes to her job duties.
In some cases where the state has intervened and assigned a ward to an county administrator, the county receives 5% of a ward’s annual income — the funds of which are directed to the county — not to the county administrator or the county administrator’s office.
In every such case, collected monies are used to administer a ward’s estate, cover legal fees, court filings, custodial and/or probate proceedings, placements in specialized facilities and necessary legal representation when and where necessary.
In numerous instances, when a ward has little or no income to speak of, the county provides the necessary legal and placement services necessary at no cost to the individual in need of situational life help.
Despite having its ups and downs — sometimes even personal dangers — Haden confirmed her continuing commitment to her service to the county.
“I love this line of work and it has nothing to do with politics,” Haden said. “Even though it can be trying or even dangerous, it’s something I have always embraced. Seeing people get to where they need to be or get their own guardianship back is one of the most rewarding parts of the job. Successes like that make all the hours and stress worth it.”
Additional question regarding Haden’s role can be asked by calling the public administrator’s office at 276-6700, ext. 265 or online at cedarcountymo.gov/publicadmin.
