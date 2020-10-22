Jennifer Schies. Jesus.
Criss Reeder. 1) Jesus, 2) the ability to eat without getting fat, 3) no more covid.
Shyrl Thomas Burnaman. Hopefully 2021.
Rebecca Jameson. New Year’s Eve!
Beth Cumins. 1. No more covid. 2. More faith and love in the world. 3. No more cancer.
Joyce Helms. Get the election over.
Jan Cross. No covid.
