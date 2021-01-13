Dear Editor,
What a mess in our nation’s capital.
I only know what I see on television news, but I don’t like what I have seen.
Our democracy is sacred to us Americans. Our liberties and freedoms are what makes us free Americans.
I do think it is our God-given right as Americans to protest, gripe, moan and groan. But it is our duty to act as Americans should act.
Any revolution in America should be at the voting booths.
To make our democracy work means to get involved with school boards, local government and state and national offices.
Each American should have their own way of thinking regarding how our government should work. That’s from the president on down to the lowest levels of how we govern ourselves.
After we vote, we should honor the majority vote and go on our way as free Americans should.
I myself probably gripe, moan and groan more than anyone I know.
But to do the dirt that was done at our nation’s capital? No way! It was unamerican.
The national lawmakers were right to do the people’s work and continue with the electoral vote.
As for the people who carried out this act of unamerican infamy, you were not heroes.
I’ll let the law and the courts do its duty and judge you on your deeds.
The loss of American lives due to these events is the real tragedy.
America will survive this.
The capital will be cleaned up and America will continue to be the beacon of democracy.
No way the acts of the rioting people should be called heroic.
They were wrong.
They were unamerican.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
