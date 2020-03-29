This is Minot, North Dakota
Here I am in Minot, North Dakota, in winter, arriving in the middle of a snowstorm. This must be the coldest spot in the country in winter. I thought they would have a covered pathway from the landing field to the airport, but there was none, so I’m glad to have a winter coat with me.
I have always liked working with the local rep, one very organized and hardworking lady — we spent most of the week on appointments with nursing homes and hospitals and with enough businesses to visit every day to keep us occupied. She drove west from Minneapolis and after a day’s work, we had plenty of time to grab dinner and nothing else to do. We decided to go to the local cinema and see a movie as it was too early to call it a day.
We were staying at a local hotel with décor straight from a John Wayne movie set. There were elk heads, deer heads, javelina heads and one or another manager’s heads looking at us from the high walls. The room was clean and smelled of pine needles but attractive, in a masculine sort of way.
We arrived at the cinema and bought two tickets for $3 each, asked the usher for the time the movie started and he said as soon as we were seated. We were the only ones in this small theater. He also was the service person at the popcorn stand, he ran the projector, dimmed the lights and waited for the movie to finish so he could collect the trash and clean the seats. We heard him call from the projector room to see if we were ready to start. We both said yes.
After the movie, we stopped at the bar adjacent to the hotel lobby and ordered some wine; the locals were Native American and did not look too happy to see us sitting in their domain. We survived.
Too soon, it was time to go home.
She started on her way home and I was left at the airport to wait for my plane. And wait I did. Finally, the agent thought to give me an update — the plane arriving from Fargo was delayed due to weather and I needed to wait until the next day for a flight. There was no other airplane in sight. I had to wait.
The next day, arriving at the airport with plenty of time, waited and waited again. No plane from Fargo again; no transportation out of Minot. The agent suggested I return the next day hoping for a better weather day.
By now I’ve spent five nights at the hotel with no semblance of leaving ever again. I was stuck in Minot for the duration. I was tired of the room, the hotel, the food, the book I was reading and the time wasted day after day.
Finally on the third day, the plane from Fargo arrived; all suitcases were ready, there were two passengers who deplaned and I was ready to get on — there were no other passengers. But no, it was not to be. The pilot said the plane needed to be inspected and he suggested I wait until the inspection was completed. The inspector came and went and the plane was still on the ground. Then I was told the plane needed some mechanical problem repaired, and I needed to return the next day with my suitcases.
Another night in Minot, North Dakota, I was not about to take, but what was my alternative…?
Weber, a former Cedar County Republican reporter, is an active local business professional and occasionally contributes columns.
