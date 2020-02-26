This week’s weather
Wednesday, Feb. 26: 36-21, Cloudy with some sun
Thursday, Feb. 27: 46-27, Mostly cloudy
Friday, Feb. 28: 44-28, Partly sunny
Saturday, Feb 29: 49-33, Plenty of sunshine
Sunday, March 1: 59-37, Windy and milder
Monday, March 2: 55-38, Rain and drizzle possible
Tuesday, March 3: 52-33, Thunderstorms possible in the morning
Stockton Lake elevation: 871.38
Lake temperature: 40.23
Weekly precipitation: 1.25 inches
Cooper Bridges showing his love for his country and farming during FFA week in Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.