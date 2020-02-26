A12_weather_Bridges_FFA.jpg

Cooper Bridges showing his love for his country and farming during FFA week in Stockton.

This week’s weather

Wednesday, Feb. 26: 36-21, Cloudy with some sun

Thursday, Feb. 27: 46-27, Mostly cloudy

Friday, Feb. 28: 44-28, Partly sunny

Saturday, Feb 29: 49-33, Plenty of sunshine

Sunday, March 1: 59-37, Windy and milder

Monday, March 2: 55-38, Rain and drizzle possible

Tuesday, March 3: 52-33, Thunderstorms possible in the morning

Stockton Lake elevation: 871.38

Lake temperature: 40.23

Weekly precipitation: 1.25 inches

