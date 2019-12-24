Motorists awaiting the opening of the new Cedar Creek bridge on Missouri 32 will have to wait until sometime in January 2020 to see the new structure, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation spokesperson.
“It’s probably going to remain the way it is until after the first of the year,” Dave Mitchell told the Cedar County Republican. “Weather has been a problem.”
A portion of Mo. 32 four miles west of Stockton was scheduled to be closed Thursday, Nov. 7, to allow contractor crews to connect pavement from the existing roadway to a newly built section of straightened pavement and the new bridge. Traffic would be detoured onto Route K at Filley for about two weeks until the connection is fully completed.
MoDOT originally delayed the closing until Wednesday, Nov. 13, due to wet conditions at the construction site, then continued the delay “until weather improves.”
“It’s just been so cold or rainy that we haven’t been able to get in there to do the closing,” Mitchell said.
Contractors still need to add a layer of asphalt to the new roadway and some grading work has yet to be completed, both of which require dry conditions.
“It’s been kind of a wet year anyway with a couple of flooding events near the bridge,” Mitchell noted.
About two weeks will be required to finish the roadway tie-in and MoDOT prefers to keep the detour time to a minimum, thus the need for a stretch of dry weather.
“We don’t want to turn a two-week project into a three- or four-week project,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell added the detour will not just affect daily commuters, but school buses, first responders and other emergency personnel as well. He hopes to make an announcement regarding the finish of the $3.8 million project in the near future.
“We’re trying to keep everybody concerned in the loop,” Mitchell said.
In the meantime, the existing roadway and bridge on Mo. 32 remain open for traffic. Once the new bridge is opened, the old one will be dismantled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.