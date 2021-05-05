'We will rebuild'

"I just wished I could wake up this morning and it would all have been a dream," said Kay Wheeler, who lives on the west edge of the city, where a devastating tornado began its rampage Sunday evening, May 5.
Before it was done, the tornado had destroyed most of downtown Stockton and dozens of homes and reshaped the town's landscape. It also took the lives of three residents.
Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dale Hemphill said John Cassell, Mark Wilcox and Bob Hewitt died as a result of injuries they received in the storm. Six people also were transported to area hospitals to be treated for storm-related injuries.
Hemphill said law enforcement officials made the rounds of houses and businesses three times, searching for possible victims. As of Monday night, no one remained on the missing list, he said.
Taking cover
Every building in Stockton's downtown business district suffered severe damage. The buildings on the northeast side of the town square - Mid-Missouri Bank, Shelter Insurance, Jodi's Little Jungle and the Stockton Post Office - took the brunt of the tornado. All that remained of the bank was its vault, and all that remained of the insurance office was its foundation and basement, where Sheryl Cully, co-owner of the business, has an apartment - and where she rode out the storm.
"It happened so fast," Cully said. "I didn't even know it (the building) was gone. I saw the trees fall and went inside; it was just one big poof."
Marilyn Ellis, general manager of the Cedar County Republican, along with her husband, Donnie, and son, Dillon, took shelter under her desk at the newspaper office, just off the southeast corner of the square, as the storm swirled through the center of town. Dillon Ellis was cleaning the office when his parents heard the tornado warnings. Marilyn and Donnie drove to pick up Dillon and head for shelter, but what they heard on the police scanner changed their minds.
"We heard Joe (Groff, sheriff's dispatcher) say it was on the ground six miles from Stockton," Marilyn Ellis said. "We didn't have time to go anywhere else."
The family closed the door between Marilyn's office and an outer room, then huddled under her desk, along with the family dog, Kiwi.
"We could hear this old building creaking and groaning," Marilyn said.
But it stood, more or less intact. It was, perhaps, sheltered from the strongest blows of the wind by three taller buildings, which were heavily damaged, but did not topple, as did most of the other structures around the square.
Marilyn Ellis said they heard an electric pole snap and fall into one of the plate glass windows of the office building, but did not hear most other sounds of the storm. When they emerged from the building later, they also discovered Marilyn's car had been damaged by falling bricks and flying debris.
Homes and 100-year-old trees were flattened for more than a mile along the north side of Mo. 32. The few trees that did survive the fierce winds were stripped of their foliage and limbs.
One of the homes that fell victim to the tornado was a Stockton landmark that dates back to the Civil War era. The house, owned by John and Carrie Mitchell of Springfield, at one time was known as Hoff Manor. The house suffered heavy damage, but is one of the few buildings still standing on the east side of town.
"At one time it housed Civil War soldiers for a few years," said Vicki Buffington, Carrie's mother. "They were renovating it, too."
War zone
The after-storm scene was an eerie one, lit by flashlights and headlights, as power lines dangled from broken poles and snaked across streets filled with downed trees, shattered glass and boards and assorted pieces of furniture and clothing. Shadowy figures moved through the streets as residents emerged to assess the damage and check on the well-being of neighbors and family members.
Patti Sheets drove to Stockton from Jefferson City Sunday night to check on her mother-in-law, who lived at the Parkview Apartments, one block north of the square.
"It looks like an atomic bomb went off," Sheets said. "It's amazing a lot more people aren't dead."
Across the street, Jane Wykoff was still a little sore where the roof of her house hit her head. She survived, but her house only had three walls standing when the sun came up Monday.
"It (the tornado) seemed to go for a long time," Wykoff said. "I couldn't believe it was a tornado. I just know a (tornado) wouldn't come through here."
History maker
In a statement issued about Sunday's storms, the National Weather Service said three tornadic supercell thunderstorms formed over southeast Kansas after 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, and produced short-lived and long-track tornadoes. Once developed, the supercells moved at 45 miles per hour and entered southwest Missouri. Stockton was hit by a tornado at about 6:30 p.m.
The weather service said the activity that developed was "a very rare event" for the area. Most tornadoes that develop in southwest Missouri are small and short-lived, but Sunday's storm "will surpass the Dec. 17 and 18, 2002, mini tornado in both loss of lives and property damage … and will probably exceed any tornado events that occurred over the past 100 years for this part of Missouri."
Missouri Gov. Bob Holden activated a state of emergency declaration for Stockton and 17 core counties in southwest Missouri after touring Stockton, Pierce City and other affected communities by helicopter Monday. The city of Stockton declared itself a disaster area, as well. Application for federal disaster already has been made. FEMA representatives toured Stockton Tuesday to assess the damage and to determine if the county is eligible for individual and public assistance. Federal aid was granted Tuesday.
The disaster declarations pave the way for federal and state low-interest loans and rebuilding aid. An individual assistance disaster declaration includes disaster housing assistance, crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, individual and household program, hazard mitigation, and Small Business Administration assistance.
Affected counties in southwest Missouri include Barry, Barton, Camden, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Dallas, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lawrence, Pettis, Platte, Polk and Vernon.
A house-to-house survey taken by American Red Cross representatives within the Stockton city limits showed 83 homes, apartments and mobiles homes completely destroyed, 42 with major structural damage and 225 with minor damage. A countywide assessment has not been made.
Architects and engineers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit the Stockton square later this week to assess the damage and determine which buildings must be removed. They also will meet with business owners to hear their plans for the buildings.
FEMA is asking people to date the photos they take of damaged buildings so they can be used for documentation.
'We will rebuild'
Like the city residents he serves, Stockton Mayor Ralph Steele is optimistic about the future of his town.
"We will rebuild," Steele said Tuesday.
In fact, a meeting is set for noon today (Wednesday) at Orleans Trail Restaurant to begin planning for that rebuilding. Business owners and the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce will discuss goals and develop a strategy for reconstruction.
Other signs of rebuilding appeared Tuesday as Liberty Bank installed a generator at its facility on the town square and reopened its doors for business.
And business was good.
"We're cashing checks, making deposits, and we made three loans today," said Keran Lemons, Liberty senior vice president.
Article is from May 2003 as it was written by Charlie Meeks and Justin Ballard.
