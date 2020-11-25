With an opening from executive director Bill Crabtree and an invocation from Brian Hammons, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce returned to hosting monthly luncheons at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library.
Welcomed as guest speakers, Stockton mayor Roger Hamby and Cedar County presiding commissioner Marlon Collins were the luncheon’s presenters, updating area business members on local happenings, logistics and developments throughout the area.
Leading off the luncheon's presentations, Hamby opened the presentation with updates regarding infrastructure, road repairs and business developments in the greater Stockton area.
Hamby said public works crews had been busy in recent weeks repairing roads, patching potholes and performing gravel work, as well as cutting immense amounts of brush from residential roadways.
In discussing local business development, Hamby confirmed Dollar General will break ground on a new location on West Street, across the road from its current location.
“Their plan is to start construction in March,” Hamby said. “They have the area surveyed already and they do not anticipate any real delays with getting started this spring. This means jobs, this means new business, and we need it.”
Speaking to new construction in the area, Hamby noted new residential development plans on North Street and shared local business Hot Spot is currently building a modern storage facility on South Street, which will feature secure and electronically-controlled storage facilities.
Hamby commented on the strong and consistent communication city staff has with its board of aldermen, the “outstanding work” being done by public works staff and his appreciation for local law enforcement.
In summation, Hamby said his mayoral approach will continue to be one of direct engagement with residents while continuing to put local concerns at the forefront of any undertakings.
“As far as my goals for Stockton are concerned, the residents comes first,” Hamby said. “Call me anytime. I love hearing from the community here and if there's something you want us to do, just call and we'll see what can be done. We're here working for you.”
As Collins began his portion of the luncheon's presentation, the presiding commissioner addressed COVID-19 information, noting Missouri's current status and up-to-date numbers with all in attendance.
In his briefing, Collins said Missouri's population was 6,100,000 and currently had more than 248,000 cases of COVID-19 – meaning four percent of the state's population has had or currently has the coronavirus.
At the county level, Collins said the most recent census showed the county was home to more than 13,200 citizens and with a case count of just over 500 having been documented as current or recovered, four percent of the county has had or recovered from the coronavirus, as well.
Collins noted both the Stockton R-I and El Dorado Springs R-II School Districts have done well in respect to COVID-19-related policies and procedures recently implemented.
“Our schools here have done a great job communicating with the county and implementing necessary safeguards,” Collins said. “We've received several requests from both districts regarding use of the county's CARES Act relief funds, and those have been distributed as necessary.”
In responding to an inquiry regarding tax revenue in relation to COVID-19's effect on regional economies, Collins stated seasonal travel to the area played a significant role in maintaining fiscal stability.
“The lake here was the county's saving grace,” Collins said of seasonal tax revenue totals. “Otherwise, I'm not sure where we'd be without it.”
Collins went on to state seven of the last 11 months in county tax revenue were in the positive, keeping the county's overall financial standing on a marginally even keel.
Crabtree thanked both speakers for their respective presentations and shared the chamber's appreciation for their informational participation.
Looking ahead, Crabtree noted the SACC will host its annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3, on the Stockton square. The yearly celebration allows area businesses the opportunity to offer holiday treats, visits with Santa Claus, letters to the North Pole and festive holiday visiting within the local business community as the chamber continues to emphasize shopping locally for holiday gifts.
January's SACC luncheon will feature presentations from local chamber-member businesses and respective plans for the coming 2021 calendar year.
February will again bring the SACC Outdoor Expo, which provides an indoor opportunity for local vendors to display products, demonstrate services and network with the area's hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation,
Additional information regarding SACC membership and services within the community can be obtained by calling the chamber office at 276-5213 or by visiting the chamber's Facebook page.
