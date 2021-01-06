As the coronavirus continues to cause disruptions, changes and uncertainties at essentially every level across the world, some of the entities feeling the impact more than most are America’s small businesses.
One and local real estate company owner and broker Emily Mehl offered her own personal take on how the previous year complicated but did not completely stifle local real estate operations much at all.
While 2020 came with its share of adjustments, Mehl said she and her staff were able to accommodate essentially all social distancing recommendations and any preventative effort necessary to assist clients and customers with any real estate-related matter.
“We utilized FaceTime to arrange virtual showings in real time, I opened properties for potential buyers and let them show themselves through when properties were vacant,” Mehl said. “We saved video tours so we could send recorded walk-throughs to customers who were out of the immediate area or in the higher-risk categories and we’ve continually observed social distancing recommendations when meeting in for closings and other in-person situations.”
Mehl also called the professional operating adjustments “temporary” and confirmed she was ready to get back to doing business as usual anytime.
Though Mehl said her office did not see a decline in overall volume for 2020, the local realtor/broker did note the coming fiscal year has a different outlook for the property and housing markets.
“As far as 2021, I am definitely concerned for what’s ahead,” Mehl said. “[Construction] material prices are sky high right now and we’re already seeing a shortage of houses, along with a decline in new construction. We also could be seeing another lockdown situation and economic uncertainty can always impact interest rates almost immediately. There’s a lot at play here that we have yet to see, so I am continuing to be cautious as we move ahead.”
Speaking to the lighter side of things and seeing an opportunity to share encouragement and support with the whole of Cedar County, Mehl did confirm her appreciation and support for the area she calls home.
“I’m blessed to be in a role where I can help people find homes and I’m so thankful to be a part of this community,” Mehl said. “We’re all in this together and we all need to be kind, patient and realize everyone has increased stress in some way. It may not be easy, but eventually we’ll get through this.”
