While speaking during the opening ceremony of Stockton R-I’s Special Olympics on Thursday, May 6, R-I superintendent Doug Crawford told the audience to turn to somebody and say, “You have a gift.”
Indeed, R-I’s Special Olympics event — which was held at Joe Price Stadium in Stockton — seemed to show that while everybody has differences, “we can all do anything,” R-I special education teacher Stephanie Johnson said.
With kickball, cornhole, flag football and more on the sporty agenda, special education students from Osceola, Skyline and El Dorado Springs traveled to Stockton for the event.
Thursday’s event was the second Special Olympics event Stockton has hosted. The first R-I Special Olympics occurred right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020 last year. Both events were organized by Johnson and Special Olympics Missouri program coordinator Jana Fornelli, Johnson said.
Fanfare was galore during the Special Olympics’ opening ceremony as Stockton High School’s band, two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and SHS cheerleaders stepped on deck to engage with the students.
Among the cheerleaders was one of Johnson’s own students — Emily Haley. And as it turns out, R-I’s past involvement in the Special Olympics is what led Haley to end up donning her Tigers cheerleading uniform.
Emily’s cheerleading talent was discovered when R-I students attended a larger Special Olympics held in Joplin two years ago, Johnson said.
“They had a dance and cheer set rotation,” Johnson said, speaking on Emily’s performance in Joplin. “She was amazing, and so when we got back, we got her into cheer.”
Additionally, not only did the opening ceremony evoke empathy and excitement, but it also shined a light on a student who brought joy to R-I’s special education classes.
That student was Callee Henson, a SHS senior who died in a car wreck in late December of 2020.
Henson was honored due to being “a big part” of R-I’s special education’s classes, Johnson said.
“She was in there everyday, no matter if it was just popping her head in or she would come in and chat for just a few minutes or she’d be in there for the rest of her day,” Johnson said. “She spent a lot of time with us.”
There was also gratitude to give, as well.
“Thank you to all that helped put together the event, donated supplies for us or donated your time on Thursday,” Johnson said.
Johnson also thanked the 50 Stockton High School students who volunteered to be partners at the event, as well as student council president Tyler Johnson, who was the Special Olympics’ “MC.”
“I am looking forward to and already planning for next year's event,” Johnson said.
