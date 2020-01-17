Cedar County currently has 56 registered sex offenders. Anyone can go to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website for information regarding these offenders by visiting http://www.mshp.dps.mo.gov, selecting sex offender registry and clicking on Cedar County in the search box. The information provided includes current compliance status, photos, addresses, vehicles and specific offense information.
As of the date of this publication, Cedar County has three non-compliant offenders.
Registered offenders in non-compliance are John Robert Kaumans, Kevin Ray Keith and Bryan R. Shrout.
The CCSO has issued arrest warrants for Keith and Shrout for failing to register as a sex offender and a criminal summons has been issued for Kaumans.
Anyone with information regarding these offenders is encouraged to call the CCSO at 276-5133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.