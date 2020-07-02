Last week, I went to Stockton — not for the first time, but for the first time as a “tourist.”
I am doing an internship that helps to bring tourism to West Central Missouri, and Stockton was one of the areas we are working to help bring tourism too.
Now, I had never really put much thought into walnuts. I know Stockton has the Black Walnut Festival, and it is a big deal and there was Hammons Products, too. Other than that, I had no idea what the big deal was.
One of the places we visited was the Hammons Emporium gift store/coffee shop. While there, I was able to learn more about black walnuts. All of the walnuts they sell are either wild or grown in Missouri at orchards. The wild ones are from roughly 12 states, including Missouri. In addition they had so many products. Some of the most interesting ones were walnut oil and walnut protein.
The walnut oil is an alternative to olive oil. It’s a Sofi Award Finalist and won the Good Foods Award. It is also certified non-GMO (which makes sense, because it’s made from wild walnuts and GMO walnuts are not grown in the United States for human consumption). It is great for salad dressings, salmon, pork and many other things. It is better than butter (more nutritious) and much more flavorful than olive oil. And all of it, harvested by hand.
It was a great day in Stockton and I had a lot of fun learning about it in the walnut capital of the world.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
