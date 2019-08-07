A1_Vote_test_Aug7.JPG

From left, presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, deputy voter registrar Diana Koontz, and Cedar County clerk Heather York examine voting machines during a pre-election test Thursday, Aug. 1.

 —Photo by Stephen Buus

In closing of the Tuesday, Aug. 6, special election, a public test of the vote tabulating equipment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the Cedar County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend.

