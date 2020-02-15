If you haven’t heard about the Corona Virus by now, you have been living under a rock. The United States Government has evacuated American citizens from the area (and they have been quarantined.) Wisconsin has the 12th confined case of the coronavirus in the U.S., and China has started to crack down on the bad publicity the virus is getting. However, the virus isn’t our main concern right now. Our concern is whether China will be able to follow through with phase one of the trade deal.
This is due to the virus interfering with supply chains. The deal takes effect mid February. China is committed to buying an additional $76.7 billion worth of American goods. Then next year, an additional $123.3 billion. However, in the agreement it is stated that China and the United States will discuss and consult “in event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event” keeps either country from keeping their end of the agreement.
The Virus outbreak has just recently started to show effect on the financial and commodity markets. If we are looking into the future, we can see that China wants to put a stop to certain news about the virus. With that, we could more than likely expect them to continue on with the deal.
“It obviously is going to have some ramifications economy-wide, which we hope will not inhibit the purchase goal that we have for this year. We’ll have to look ahead and see, but the honest answer is we just don’t know yet. But we are hoping for a very quick conclusion.” stated Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, on January 29th.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
