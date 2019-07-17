Amvets Post 116, Stockton, will host a rib cookoff starting at noon, Saturday, July 20.
Anyone from the community is welcome to enter two rack of ribs for the competition.
There is no entry few and no team requirements, other than having competitive entries ready to plate for judging at noon.
The event costs $10 per plate to participate in and includes judging rights for three competing categories of appearance, tenderness and taste, respectively.
First place winners will receive a free Friday meal voucher redeemable at the post and certificates will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.
Proceeds from the event go to benefit veterans’ efforts within the greater Cedar County area.
Amvets Post 116 is located at 11885 Mo. 32, four miles west of the Stockton square and interested parties are encouraged to call 276-3414 with any questions.
