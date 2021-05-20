The Veterans’ Memorial Park committee was slowed during the pandemic, but has not been idle. Planning continued and some raffles and fundraisers were held. On Armed Forces Day, May 15, committee members hit the streets of Stockton square and Wood’s Supermarket, collecting donations and handing out American flags.
The Adopt-A-Yard program for concrete required is going well, with about half of the money needed already donated. It is estimated the park will need about 30 cubic yards of concrete.
Three 20-foot, heavy-duty flag poles still are needed. Each pole costs about $500. If you would like to donate a pole, new, or if you have a serviceable heavy-duty used pole, contact our committee. We can use your help.
There have been more than 140 bricks purchased at this time.
Note: It is very important to order your bricks now. There is a minimum order of 100 bricks. The next order will probably be years away, and the shipping costs will be our responsibility. Purchasing a brick is a great way to memorialize a friend or family member. If you wish to order a brick, you should order now. See below for how to access order forms.
WHAT’S THE PLAN?
A 50x60-foot area will be needed for the park. Three 8x10-foot concrete or brick walls will be constructed.
The front wall will display a panel gifted by The Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. The panel contains the names of 38 Missourians who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. Also included are metal cutout sculptures of Vietnam soldiers, along with an in memory plaque for those who served and since died due to injuries in Vietnam.
Wall No. 2 will consist of plaques with donor names, brick purchasers and a legend showing brick name placement. The donor plaque is designed so future donors can easily be added.
Wall No. 3 will display all service emblems, POW/MIA and Purple Heart emblems, etcetera. Paver bricks will be installed in the middle of the area with benches and pathways among the bricks for easier viewing. The American flag, along with six military service flags, will fly above the front wall; service flags being flown on special occasions only.
Different locations are being considered for the project.
UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS
The Veterans' Memorial Park committee will join the city-wide garage sale from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 29, located at the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858, 803 Arnold Wallen Way. The organization will be included on the map published in the Cedar County Republican.
For late June, a fish-fry with fries, coleslaw and drink is in the planning stage. A silent auction and bake sale will be included. Watch for upcoming details as the date draws closer.
BUY A BRICK, DONATE A YARD OF CONCRETE
Orders for personalized paver bricks and donations for concrete still are being accepted.
For concrete, send a donation of $100 or more with the note Adopt-A-Yard in the memo line of your check to: Stockton Community Foundation, P.O. Box 105, Stockton, MO 65785.
Brick order forms can be obtained several ways. Pick one up at Woody's Fast Stop, the Stockton office of State Farm Insurance or the Cedar County Republican newspaper office. Pick up the forms, fill them out, include your payment of $50 per brick and mail them to the address on the form.
You can also email stocktonveteransmemorialpark@gmail.com and one will be sent to you.
Committee members include chairman Don Hunt, Marilyn Ellis, Becky Groff, Beth Cumins, Ray Wimsatt, Leonard Hopkins, Chuck Schroder, Larry Evert, Gary Maugh, Doug Luman, Crissy Reeder, Woody Kahl, and advisors Teresa Burns, Chad Pyle and Jennifer and Mark Piette.
