Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 918 of Nevada, made a pair of $500 donations Friday, Oct. 18, in Stockton.
Chapter president Dennis Wear and chaplain Tim Bartkoski gave the first check to the Stockton Park Board, where it was accepted by board president Teresa Burns and mayor Mary Norell.
“This is just great,” Norell said at the city hall ceremony, as she showed off Stockton’s piece of The Wall That Heals to the veterans. She and Burns announced the money will be used to purchase a flagpole for the forthcoming Stockton Veterans Memorial.
About an hour later Wear and Bartkoski presented another $500 to the Stockton High School JROTC chapter. Advisor Amy Beckner accepted, indicating the chapter would purchase U.S. military branch flags and POW-MIA flags so the chapter can have a full set.
“She’s with the Army [National] Guard and she does a wonderful job,” Wear said of Beckner. “She started the ROTC here at the school. We thought we would donate to them so they can get more flags.”
The veterans were pleased to learn six of the eight current members planned to enlist in the military as they shared their thoughts of their JROTC experience.
“It’s brought a family to my life and a support system,” member Alaura Ostendorf said.
“It’s helped me improve my leadership skills,” Jackson Daniels added.
Beckner said the JROTC will present colors during Veterans Day assemblies Friday, Nov. 8, at Stockton Middle and High School.
